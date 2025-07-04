Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One lane reopened following crash on Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — One lane has reopened after a two-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge.

People stuck in traffic were getting out of their cars and enjoying the view on the bridge based on one of the CHART cameras.

A medivac was on scene just after 12:30 p.m. responding to the crash.

We have reached out to the Maryland Transportation Authority for more details on the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.

