One lane reopened following crash on Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — One lane has reopened after a two-vehicle crash shut down all westbound lanes on the Bay Bridge.

*UPDATE* Left lane has reopened at WB Bay Bridge/US 50. Two right lanes remain blocked. Expect delays in both directions. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 4, 2025

Traffic on Bay Bridge WB

People stuck in traffic were getting out of their cars and enjoying the view on the bridge based on one of the CHART cameras.

A medivac was on scene just after 12:30 p.m. responding to the crash.

*UPDATE* Medivac on scene at WB Bay Bridge/US 50. All WB lanes remain blocked for multi-vehicle crash with entrapment. Expect delays in both directions. #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) July 4, 2025

We have reached out to the Maryland Transportation Authority for more details on the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.