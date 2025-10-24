Child among two injured in collision involving tractor-trailer on U.S. Route 301

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on U.S. Route 301 Friday morning that left two people injured.

Troopers responded to the scene in the area of northbound 301 near Queen Anne Road at 8:16 a.m.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the crash was flown to Shock Trauma. A child that was also in the passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Officials say no other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The roadway was closed during the on-scene investigation, but has since been reopened.