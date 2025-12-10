Cambridge man electrocuted after crashing car into home

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — An Eastern Shore man was electrocuted after crashing his car into a home on Monday evening.

It happened around 7:45pm along Locust Street in Cambridge.

Police arrived on scene to find a pickup truck crashed into a front porch.

The collision caused downed wires and a utility pole to split in half in the middle of the roadway.

Officers located the driver, 44-year-old Armond Hayward III, unresponsive on the sidewalk approximately 25 feet away from the scene.

He died on scene from electrocution, according to Cambridge Police Chief Justin R. Todd.

Delmarva Power was called out to handle repairs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

