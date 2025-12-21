Bird flu forces another Queen Anne's County poultry farm into quarantine

CENTREVILLE, Md. — Another suspected case of avian influenza has hit a poultry farm in Queen Anne's County.

It's the second such case reported in the county so this year, and tenth in the State of Maryland.

Officials say all impacted areas are under quarantine, while the infected birds have been separated to prevent the spread of any disease.

"Birds from affected flocks will not enter the food system," Queen Anne's County said in a press release.

The USDA is currently conducting lab testing to confirm the outbreak.

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that birds can spread flock to flock through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure.

Exposed work equipment, clothing, and shoes of caretakers can contribute to the spread as well, although the risk of transmission between birds and the general public is low.

The virus mainly affects chickens, ducks, and turkeys, along with some wild bird species.

Here are some warning signs of infectious bird diseases.

To report a possible case, call 410-841-5810 or email MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov.