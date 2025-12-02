Authorities searching for missing Somerset County commercial waterman near Deal Island area

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Natural Resources Police and the US Coast Guard, along with local agencies, are searching for a Somerset County commercial waterman in the Deal Island area.

Officials say Gregg Allan Thomas, 65, was reported overdue Monday, and his boat was found unoccupied and still in gear a short time later in the Holland Strait area.

Officers have been conducting surface and sonar search operations, but inclement weather has placed those efforts on hold.

Search efforts will resume at first light Wednesday, according to officials.

Anyone with information should contact the Department of Natural Resources at 410-260-8888.