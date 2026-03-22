A trio of Maryland inmates have been charged with setting their jail cells on fire

WESTOVER, Md. — Three Maryland inmates have been charged for three separate fires they purposely lit in their jail cells.

All three incidents took place earlier this year at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover.

The latest occurred on March 19.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said 29-year-old Dylan Davin set his food tray on fire before pushing it out of his cell and into the hallway of the tier he was being held on.

If proven guilty, Davin faces up to an additional18 months behind bars. Maryland Judiciary Case Search shows Davin with an extensive criminal past for convictions including domestic violence and drug offenses.

Via the Office of the State Fire Marshal Dylan Davin

Days earlier, on March 11, River Donovan, 28, set his jail cell mattress on fire.

He's also accused of threatening to burn the prison and his cellmate.

If convicted, Donovan could be held up to nearly 41 more years in prison.

Court records show he was previously convicted of assaulting a corrections worker in March 2025.

Via the Office of the State Fire Marshal River Donovan

Last but not least, on February 4, Matthew Moore, 33, also allegedly started a fire in his cell.

For that, he may have to serve another 31-years in jail.