Town Commissioner on Maryland's Eastern Shore accused of stealing $300k in government funds

SUDLERSVILLE, Md. — A Sudlersville Town Commissioner has been criminally charged for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 in government funds.

Jonathan Keith Griffith served as a Town Commissioner for Sudlersville since 2020. He was also an employee of the Queen Anne’s County Sanitary District since 2022.

While Queen Anne’s County has operated Sudlersville’s water and sewer system on a contractual basis since March 2021, they acquired ownership and assumed financial responsibility in June 2025.

Prior to this transition, Queen Anne's County conducted an audit of Sudlerville's water and sewer finances.

This investigation uncovered suspicious banking activity.

It was later revealed that Griffith withdrew $300,000 in town funds between November 2022 and August 2025.

He now faces six separate counts of theft ranging from $25,000 to $100,000, which carries more than 30 years behind bars if convicted.

Griffith is currently on unpaid administrative leave while being held without bail at the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.