SNOW HILL, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed a 69-year-old man in Worcester County.

Dehart Herbert Lamb, Jr. appears to have been walking along Snow Hill Road around 4:20 Friday morning when he was hit by a car.

Troopers say that the driver remained on scene, and they don't believe the driver was impaired.

Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.