$5,000 reward offered for info on chicken house fire in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking information about a 2-alarm fire that destroyed a large chicken house in Dorchester County.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

Deputy State Fire Marshals say the fire in the 5900 block of Cokesbury Road was caused by arson.

The blaze took 90 minutes to control and destroyed a 500-foot by 40-foot chicken house.

No injuries were reported, and no chickens were lost in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.