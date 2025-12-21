Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

26-year-old man indicted, arrested after arson targeting Caroline County business

Maryland State Fire Marshal Makes Arrest In Ridgely Arson Case
Maryland State Fire Marshal
Maryland State Fire Marshal Makes Arrest In Ridgely Arson Case
Maryland State Fire Marshal Makes Arrest In Ridgely Arson Case
Posted
and last updated

CAROLINE COUNTY — 26-year-old Marshall Allan Murphy has been indicted and arrested for attempted arson targeting a Caroline County business after a six-month investigation.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the 26-year-old targeted Murphy's Transport in Ridgely.

The preliminary investigation concluded that Murphy had an ongoing dispute with the owner.

Last July, the owner found fire damage in one vehicle, along with a flammable liquid poured inside three additional vehicles.

Authorities say the damage is $100,000.

Murphy has been indicted on 16 charges, including second-degree arson and three counts of attempted second-degree arson, each punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Murphy was arrested without incident in Greensboro, Maryland. He is being held at the Caroline County Department of Corrections without bond.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are