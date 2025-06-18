2025 Ocean City Air Show washed out, leaving some attendees frustrated with promoters

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 2025 Ocean City Air Show was a washout, and apparently won't be rescheduled this year.

Last weekend's two-day show failed to takeoff due to continued rainfall.

Saturday's performance was scheduled to start at 11:30am.

However, three-hours in, rain was still pouring down.

Still the show's promoters sent out a message saying "The show is just delayed, not canceled! We will get aircraft flying as soon as it is safe."

OC Airshow Facebook Page

Shortly after 4:45pm, another notice went out officially cutting Saturday's show short.

"While everyone worked hard to get as much of the show in as possible, the cloud ceilings and visibility dropped below FAA minimum safety requirements, preventing several scheduled performances from flying, including the Blue Angels," the message read.

Those purchasing tickets were told they could attend Sunday free of charge.

Unfortunately day two never got off the ground either, thanks to ongoing rain.





Watch: Footage from 2024 OC Air Show



Watch: Footage from 2024 OC Air Show

Since the event's policy notes no refunds for inclimate weather, thousands were out ticket costs.

Some on social media expressed frustration with the show's organizers over perceived lack of communication.

OC Air Show Facebook page

Nonetheless, the show already announced its return on June 13-14, 2026.

