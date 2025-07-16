Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionEastern Shore

Actions

18-year-old charged with murder in fatal Salisbury shooting of 24-year-old man

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A 24-year-old man, Dajaud Rae’heim Townsend, was shot and later died Tuesday night.

Salisbury Police would arrive at the 600 block of Smith Street, responding to shots fired around 5:35 p.m.

Authorities say officers found Townsend in the backyard of the home. He was picked up by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Maryland State Police have arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Leross Jobe in connection to the shooting.

Jobe is being charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and other firearm-related charges.

He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center on an unrelated arrest warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are