Two dead, four injured in in crash involving cars and a boat in Cecil County

WMAR Staff
12:03 PM, Oct 16, 2018

NORTH EAST, Md. - Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cecil County Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Police said at about 5:30 a.m. a white Mitsubishi Galant was traveling south on MD 213, south of the Chesapeake City Bridge, when the car crossed the double line into head-on northbound traffic. The Galant struck a Mazda pick-up truck that was towing a small boat on a trailer. A Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck traveling north behind the Mazda then struck the boat and trailer. The boat then ricocheted across the road into southbound traffic lanes, striking a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Mazda – 53-year-old Richard Gestewitz, of Charlestown – and his passenger – 70-year-old Charles Sutton, of North East – were declared dead at the scene by Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.

Kenneth Haines, the 60-year-old driver of the Silverado, was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of the injuries he sustained.

The 55-year-old driver of the Cobalt, Watson Tinch of Galena, was taken to Union Hospital in Elkton for treatment.

The 28-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, Kimberly Morgan of Chester, Pa., was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Her 21-year-old passenger, Caitlyn Little of Colora, was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment. 

According to the early investigation by Maryland State Police, drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident, and the crash remains under investigation.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top