Two dead, four injured in in crash involving cars and a boat in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. - Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Cecil County Tuesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Police said at about 5:30 a.m. a white Mitsubishi Galant was traveling south on MD 213, south of the Chesapeake City Bridge, when the car crossed the double line into head-on northbound traffic. The Galant struck a Mazda pick-up truck that was towing a small boat on a trailer. A Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck traveling north behind the Mazda then struck the boat and trailer. The boat then ricocheted across the road into southbound traffic lanes, striking a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Mazda – 53-year-old Richard Gestewitz, of Charlestown – and his passenger – 70-year-old Charles Sutton, of North East – were declared dead at the scene by Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.

Kenneth Haines, the 60-year-old driver of the Silverado, was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of the injuries he sustained.

The 55-year-old driver of the Cobalt, Watson Tinch of Galena, was taken to Union Hospital in Elkton for treatment.

The 28-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi, Kimberly Morgan of Chester, Pa., was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Her 21-year-old passenger, Caitlyn Little of Colora, was taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

According to the early investigation by Maryland State Police, drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and charges are pending.

The road was closed for several hours after the accident, and the crash remains under investigation.