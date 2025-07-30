Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionCecil County

Actions

Tuesday night fire forces Elkton pizzeria to close indefinitely

Mario's Pizza
<i>Delmarva Firefighter Forums (FB)</i>
Mario's Pizza on Beauchamp Road in Elkton caught fire Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Mario's Pizza
Posted

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County pizzeria is closed indefinitely following a Tuesday night fire.

Flames broke out just before 10pm at Mario's Pizza on Beauchamp Road in Elkton.

Two alarms were called prompting a response from around 75 firefighters.

It took about 20 minutes to contain the scene.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, no sprinklers were present, only a smoke alarm.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

How it happened remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR