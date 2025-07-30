Tuesday night fire forces Elkton pizzeria to close indefinitely

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County pizzeria is closed indefinitely following a Tuesday night fire.

Flames broke out just before 10pm at Mario's Pizza on Beauchamp Road in Elkton.

Two alarms were called prompting a response from around 75 firefighters.

It took about 20 minutes to contain the scene.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, no sprinklers were present, only a smoke alarm.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

How it happened remains under investigation.

