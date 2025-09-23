Three arrested in connection to a series of copper wire thefts in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police announced they have arrested three people in connection with a series of copper wire thefts that caused communication issues in Cecil County.

Brian Tulley, 55, Stacey Tulley, 46 and David Fenstermaker, 62, were all charged with felony theft from $25,000 to under $100,000, as well as, multiple misdemeanor theft and malicious destruction of property charges.

Maryland State Police

Police say the arrests stem from three separate incidents in which Verizon copper wires were cut from active power poles throughout the county.

This resulted in widespread service interruptions and damage exceeding $66,000.

Some residents were left without internet and phone service for nearly a month due to the outage.

WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii spoke to a resident in the Elkton area who was significantly impacted.

"We're like dinosaurs because we have a landline. Most people don't have landlines anymore, but out here in the country, you're kind of limited with your internet service," Steven Wohner said. "We've relied on phone service all of our lives out here, and we have one cell phone, and I need that cell phone for work."

This isn't the first time copper thieves have targeted Verizon's equipment in Cecil County. In December 2024, just a few miles away, thieves caused $50,000 in damage when they attempted to steal and sell Verizon's copper lines.

A Verizon spokesperson emphasized the seriousness of these crimes: "The theft of copper cable is not just illegal; it's dangerous. When customers are disconnected from their phones or internet service, their lives are potentially in jeopardy. These criminal acts can cause significant service delays and public safety concerns for Verizon customers."

Maryland State Police say they are still investigating a series of similar copper theft cases throughout the region over the past year.

Investigators are urging anyone with information related to copper wire thefts to contact investigators at 410-996-7814.