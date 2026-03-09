Teen girl killed in motorcycle crash on Route 213 in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A teenager was killed in a motorcycle crash in Cecil County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 213 at Leeds Road for the crash.

Authorities say a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Yamaha motorcycle were traveling south on Route 213 when the Kawasaki attempted to pass the Yamaha and struck its left side.

The passenger of the Kawasaki, a 17-year-old girl, and the driver, a 19-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital, where the teen later died.

The man's condition remains unknown, while the Yamaha's driver sustained no injuries.

Police say the roadway was closed for over an hour during the on-scene investigation.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.