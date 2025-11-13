State asked to review sexual misconduct claims for Carroll County Sheriff

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has asked the State Prosecutor's Office to investigate claims that Sheriff Jim DeWees had sexual relations with deputies and staff.

Acting Undersheriff Justin Baker sent a letter asking prosecutors to "review unsupported claims originating from a personal civil lawsuit alleging inappropriate conduct by Sheriff DeWees."

The Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police said it is aware of the allegations and will not be making any judgments or assumptions regarding the matter.

The full statement can be found below:

The Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police is aware of the recent allegations involving Sheriff DeWees. At this time, We will not be making any judgements or assumptions regarding the matter. We believe that all individuals are entitled to due process and a fair opportunity to respond to any claims made against them.



The Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police is not aware of any allegations of misconduct against Sheriff DeWees from anyone in our membership. Since his election in 2014, Sheriff DeWees has been a strong advocate for the men and women of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and his effective leadership has helped to make the Carroll County Sheriff's Office a model law enforcement agency that is committed to serving the community. The Carroll County Fraternal Order of Police has developed and continues to maintain a positive relationship with Sheriff DeWees. It is without question that Sheriff DeWees is committed to ensuring that the Deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are supported in the work that they do day in and day out.



Our organization remains committed to supporting the men and women of law enforcement who serve the community with integrity, professionalism, and respect.



We will refrain from any further comment at this time

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

DeWees has served as sheriff since December 2, 2014.