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Road resurfacing gets underway tomorrow in Cecil County

Road resurfacing gets underway tonight in Cecil County
Road resurfacing gets underway tonight in Cecil County
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CHESAPEAKE CITY, Md. — If you travel along MD-213 (Augustine Herman Highway) in Cecil County, traffic will be heavier over the next month or so.

Starting April 29, the Maryland Highway Administration will begin resurfacing the road between MD-310 (Cayots Corner Road) and Randalia Road.

Construction crews contracted out by Allan Myers, Inc. of Fallston, will be out beginning around 7pm until about 5am.

During those times drivers can expect single lane traffic.

Work is expected to be completed sometime in early June.

The estimated cost is $1.8 million.

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