ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County home caught fire over the weekend causing about $20,000 in damage.

The State Fire Marshal believes a heating lamp inside a reptile room may have been the cause.

Flames broke out around 8:42pm Saturday on N. Tartan Drive in Elkton.

Friends of the homeowner were first to discover the fire.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company had the scene under control in about an hour.