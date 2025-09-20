Multiple adults, two-year-old child injured after hayride overturns in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — A single-vehicle crash involving a hayride is under investigation in Cecil County.

A spokesperson with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office told WMAR-2 News that a hayride with about 12 to 15 people overturned in the 1400 block of Appleton Road.

Three adults and a two-year-old child suffered "superficial" injuries.

The driver of the ride, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a Delaware hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*