Mother, infant injured in Elkton, Maryland house fire that displaced six

ELKTON, Md. — A mother and her six-month-old son were injured in a Cecil County fire Monday morning.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the mother and her six-month-old son were asleep upstairs in their home on Thyme Street in Elkton when the fire started.

Her husband attempted to make it up the stairs to no avail.

The mother would drop her son out of the second-floor window to her husband before crawling through the flames to the staircase.

She would later be taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore.

Her son was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, DE.

Her husband was later taken to Union Hospital for evaluation.

A total of six people were displaced and are being assisted by family members.