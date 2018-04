NORTH EAST, MD (WMAR) - Maryland State Troopers on Sunday evening talked a man out of jumping from a bridge.

Emergency crews responded just after 5 p.m., to the Chesapeake City Bridge on Augustine Herman Highway in Elkton for report of a man walking along the edge of the bridge railing.

The male refused to speak with troopers, and threatened if another officer approached, he would jump.

Both north and southbound sides of the bridge were closed, as a perimeter was established.

While troopers were trying to negotiate, the man attempted to place his body over the ledge of the bridge.

Senior Trooper Proctor and Trooper First Class York were able to convince the man into stepping back from the ledge, at which time he was taken into custody on an emergency petition.