ELKTON, Md. — A Maryland State Trooper is being credited with saving the life of a choking baby.

The heroic act took place on Valentine's Day along Walnut Drive in Elkton.

Trooper First Class Nicholas Warren was in the area handling a traffic stop.

Another driver suddenly pulled up beside Warren calling out for help.

"My baby is choking,” the driver yells.

Body-worn camera footage shows Warren springing into action. Maryland State Trooper jumps from traffic stop to saving a choking baby

After a few minutes of back blows, Warren freed up the blockage allowing for the infant to breathe again.

"The swift actions, training, and composure demonstrated by Trooper First Class Warren are credited with preventing what could have been a tragic outcome," Maryland State Police said in a statement.

