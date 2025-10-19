Maryland native wins 2-star competition at Maryland 5 Star

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — History has been made.

Isabel Bosely, a Maryland native, won the 2-star competition at this year's Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill.

Bosley, 28, becomes the first Marylander to win the championship in the event's brief five-year history.

When asked about what it feels like to do this in her home state, Bosley said "It's really special. I've grown up knowing this area my whole life and I've had this event in mind the entire season with this horse."

She sealed her victory with a show jumping performance aboard her 8-year-old horse, Conner, finishing with a score of 24.8.

One of only two 5 Star events in the United States, the 5 Star (CCI5*) designation is best described as an equestrian triathlon.

The event showcases four days of competition in dressage, cross country and show jumping.