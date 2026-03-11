Maryland 5 Star equestrian event in Elkton canceled this year

ELKTON, Md. — The Maryland 5 Star equestrian competition at Fair Hill is not happening this year due to financial concerns.

The event has been held in Elkton since 2021. It is one of only two 5-star eventing competitions in the U.S. and seven worldwide.

The U.S. Equestrian Federation released a statement saying they "have been in regular communication with the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to support their ongoing discussions surrounding the future viability of the Maryland 5 Star."

The Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland won't host the competition this year, due to financial concerns.

The Maryland 5 Star features three disciplines — dressage, cross country and show jumping — over four days of competition.

Officials say they remain hopeful the event will return in 2027.

"While the pause of the Maryland 5 Star for 2026 is certainly disappointing, we remain hopeful for its return in 2027 and are encouraged by the continued commitment to the 3 Star event this year, as well as the Fair Hill Races on Memorial Day weekend—a Cecil County tradition spanning generations," said Cecil County Executive Adam Streight in a statement to WMAR.