Man accused of scamming elderly person out of $160K in Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a fraud scheme involving an elderly person in Cecil County.
The investigation revealed the victim had been defrauded of about $163,000 through a series of financial transactions.
Harold Lahr, a Perryville resident, was later identified as the suspect, police say.
He was formally charged with the following offenses:
- Theft: $25,000–$100,000 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft: $1,500–$25,000
- Theft Scheme: $100,000+
- Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult: $25,000–$100,000 – 4 counts
- • Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult: $1,500–$25,000