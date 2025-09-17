Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of road rage incident where he opened fire on car

ELKTON, Md. — A Cecil County man is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a road rage shooting that happened in 2024.

Javoughn Berbick, 27, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, reckless endangerment and other firearms related offenses.

He was already being in the Cecil County Detention Center for an unrelated assault with a firearm in 2025, police say.

On July 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the 300 block of Fletchwood Road for a reported shooting.

The victims told police a driver, later identified as Berbick, allegedly opened fire on their car, striking it four times.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

In May 2025, police began investigating a reported assault where Berbick allegedly a gun at a family in the 300 block of Fletchwood Road during a road rage incident.

Investigators were able to link Berbick to both incidents.

