Jury convicts man who police say executed 7-Eleven cashier in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — A jury has convicted a man accused of executing an Elkton 7-Eleven cashier more than four years ago.

Brenda Kristen Duncan was gunned down by Sharif Quadir McCormick back in November 2021. She was 34-years-old.

Elkton Police Sergeant Ron Odom described the cold blooded murder this way...

“Goes in there like he’s going to buy some things... when he gets to the counter, our victim, Miss Duncan, walks up to check him out. He produces a handgun," Odom recounted. "She gets scared and proceeds to run to the back of the store to escape and he, essentially, executed her, because he didn’t like the way she responded.”

Detectives identified McCormick thanks to some tips and surveillance footage.

Elkton Police

Turns out McCormick was from Delaware, but had been staying locally with his mother on East Main Street.

RELATED: Elkton police identify suspect in 7-Eleven murder

The murder weapon and clothes he wore at the crime scene were located at the property.

Investigators learned McCormick committed several other out-of-state armed robberies resulting in outstanding arrest warrants being issued.

That all culminated when McCormick himself was shot later on the same day Duncan was killed.

"He pops up in Delaware, gets into some kind of issue over there where he ends up getting shot himself, ends up in Christiana Hospital,” Odom told WMAR-2 News at the time. “And because he’s in the State of Delaware, a gunshot victim, the police are called and he ends up getting checked and come to find out, he has several warrants in the State of Delaware.”

McCormick now faces life behind bars.