Horse racing gallops back to Fair Hill after five-year absence, boosting Cecil County's equine economy

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Horse racing is making its long-awaited return to Fair Hill in Cecil County after a five-year absence, bringing with it the promise of jobs, tourism, and renewed tradition.

State and local leaders gathered to celebrate the revival of racing on the newly improved track, which is now the only sand-based Kentucky Bluegrass course in Maryland.

"I love coming to the races at Fair Hill. It's like a community event. It's one of those times of the year where I'll get to see neighbors I only see once a year or friends that I went to school with that I only get to see once a year, and I see them here at Fairhill at the races, and we've missed that the last 5 years," said Deputy Secretary Conley.

The track's renovation required a major public-private partnership, years of planning, and input from turf experts.

This development is part of a broader initiative to grow Maryland's equine economy—an industry that currently supports more than 20,000 jobs across the state.

Beyond horse racing, officials hope the new track will become a global hub for various equestrian events.

Races are scheduled to return to the Fair Hill track on August 30th.

