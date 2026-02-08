Former Cecil Co. Executive wants Sheriff's supervisors suspended for audio leak fantasizing about sexual harm

ELKTON, Md. — A former Cecil County Executive is calling for the suspension of multiple Sheriff's Office supervisors who allegedly took part in a now leaked audio recording of them fantasizing about inflicting sexual harm on the ex-leader.

The audio dates back to May of 2023, when one of the involved supervisors unknowingly butt-dialed someone resulting in a prolonged voicemail being left.

During the four-minute plus conversation, the supervisors are heard making lewd remarks against then Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger.

While some media outlets have released the identities of the accused employees, we've decided not to pending confirmation of additional details.

Hornberger, who now goes by Danielle Robinson, reacted to the scandal in an email to WMAR-2 News.

In her statement, Robinson doubles down on her support for police, but calls for all those involved to be placed on leave pending a thorough investigation.

“This is not about politics or personal offense; it is about fitness for authority. While I will always support law enforcement, any agency with such significant power is only as good as its weakest link. This hurts the good guys," Robinson's email reads. "If a 'sicknes' exists within the culture, it needs to be rooted out."

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said he was made aware of the situation last Monday evening.

While declining further comment, Adams said he "formally requested this matter to be investigated by an outside agency."

The current County Executive's Administration said "it would be inappropriate for Cecil County Government to comment at this time," referring all questions to the Sheriff.

What remains unclear, is who leaked the voicemail.

Robinson made clear it wasn't her.

"I didn’t put this out there or know it was going to be put out there," Robinson told us. "This recording is not 'just boys being boys,' these are grown men, with badges, guns, and authority talking about intended sexual violence while they are wearing those guns and in uniform- likely in a county patrol vehicle."