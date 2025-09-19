Fire severely damages Rookies Hilltop Inn in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — A massive fire in Elkton severely damaged a popular bar Friday morning. Rookies Hilltop Inn on Hilltop Road caught fire and crews from multiple counties and even Delaware were called to the scene.

No one was hurt in the fire, and at this time, a cause has not been released.

The bar posted about the fire on its Facebook page, saying that it will post updates.

Community members are posting about how devastated they are over this fire and hope the business will rebuild.

Multiple bands who have played the venue before are also posting about the fire.

The bar on Hilltop Road in Elkton is known for live music and dancing.