Employee spots credit card skimmers at Elkton business

ELKTON, Md. — The convenience and the costs of goods at the Family Dollar store on Chestnut Drive in Elkton keeps customers like Heather Garland coming back for more, and word that criminals had recently placed card skimmers over the keypads at the checkouts prompted concern they may have stolen her credit card information.

“I definitely did use it that day,” said Garland, “but I’ve been keeping an eye on my bank accounts and stuff like that, and I haven’t had any activity so I’m good in that department.”

According to police, alert employees checked for such devices when the store first opened one day last week and discovered someone had placed them on the machines a few hours later as part of a growing trend in this area of the state.

“We’ve gotten calls from multiple agencies in Harford County,” said Lt. Mike Zack of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, “We recently got contacted by an agency in New Castle, Delaware about an incident that occurred in their jurisdiction.”



Fortunately, businesses are catching on to the crime and know how to spot the devices.



They also have a new option for finding those, which may prove to be the most difficult to detect.

“This is a 3D print image that Target will actually send out to retail businesses or law enforcement if you request it,” said Zack as he displayed a yellow molded piece of plastic used to safeguard the readers, “This is the credit card slot and then if it slides on properly it covers the X and the O then you know there’s not a skimmer on there, but if it blocks at any point then you know there’s a skimmer.”

Police also have advice for consumers who are concerned they could be putting their information at risk every time they use their card.



They say using contactless ‘Tap to Pay’ with your card at checkout provides some protection, while using cash may be the safest means of all.

“Oh I prefer to use cash honestly,” said Garland, “That’s just my personal opinion. Banks these days, all the electronics and stuff, it’s just getting to be too much for me and I’m not that old. A lot of electronics are just messing things up.”