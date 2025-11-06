Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elkton restaurant collapses after catching fire overnight

Unwined on the Water of Elkton collapsed following an overnight fire Thursday
ELKTON, Md. — An overnight two alarm fire has destroyed a restaurant in Elkton.

Flames broke out at Unwined on the Water on Plum Point Road around 1:40am.

The fire prompted a response from several stations throughout Cecil and Harford Counties.

It took about two hours for crews to gain control of the scene.

Unfortunately the building collapsed and is considered a complete loss, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Luckily, there were no reported injuries.

The origin and cause remain under investigation.

