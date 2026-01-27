Early morning Elkton house fire injures five, including child

ELKTON, Md. — Five people were injured early Monday morning following a house fire in Elkton.

Officials say four adults and a child woke up to smoke alarms sounding and found heavy smoke coming from the garage just after 3 a.m. in the unit block of Weed Lane.

They quickly evacuated the home but were only able to rescue two of their three dogs.

It took 79 firefighters approximately one hour to bring the fire under control.

Three adults and the child were transported to Union Hospital, while another adult was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials say the home's fire sprinkler system gave the occupants just enough time to escape safely.

"Residential fire sprinklers are proven to save lives and prevent injuries. The best home fire safety practice is combining a smoke alarm, an escape plan, and residential fire sprinklers. This morning, we saw the effects of this winning combination," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray.

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at approximately $300,000.