Deputy allegedly used law enforcement databases to acquire information on people he knew

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A Cecil County Sheriff's deputy is facing charges after allegedly using law enforcement databases to find information about multiple people.

Authorities say Deputy Dontae Odom was sworn into the Cecil County Sheriff's Office in 2019 and has had access to the databases.

According to charging documents, Deputy Odom used those databases to seek information about seven different people: his wife, romantic partners, relatives of his romantic partners, a hotel employee, and a woman who worked in his office building.

None of the searches that Deputy Odom conducted were for a legitimate law enforcement reason, per the Office of the State Prosecutor.

Charging documents also say that Deputy Odom was also ordered by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office not to have contact with one of the victims, who is identified as Victim 4. However, Deputy Odom met with Victim 4 in March 2025.

Despite telling the victim he was not recording, Deputy Odom proceeded to audio record the meeting without their knowledge or consent.

The Office of the State Prosecutor says that, "law enforcement officers' access to the confidential data is limited to records required for the performance of officers' official duties, and users are prohibited from searching information for personal use or associated with family or friends."

“Law enforcement officers are vested with significant powers to discharge their important duties,” stated Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III. “Our office will continue to investigate and where appropriate prosecute any allegations that a police officer abused those powers and violated the privacy rights of members of the community they are sworn to protect.”

Deputy Odom is charged with 28 counts of misconduct in office, 15 counts of unauthorized access to a computer, and one count of unlawful interception of communications.