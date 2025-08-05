Crash leaves 18-year-old woman dead in Cecil County

A crash leaves one young woman dead in Cecil County.

Around 2:30pm Tuesday, 18-year-old Samantha Pierce was driving a 2001 Honda Accord going east on MD Route 274.

She crossed the yellow line and then hit a Dodge Ram, which was traveling west.

Pierce was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

65-year-old Jeffrey Rhodes from Pennsylvania, who was driving the Ram, was also injured. He was taken to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital for treatment.

This accident is still being investigated.