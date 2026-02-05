Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cecil Co. Sheriff's supervisors accused of leaving lewd voicemail about Ex-County Executive

ELKTON, Md. — An unearthed conversation purportedly between a pair of Cecil County Sheriff's Office supervisors is stirring a controversy.

The May 2023 conversation stemmed from an apparent voicemail left unknowingly by one of the involved supervisors who mistakenly "butt" dialed someone.

During the leaked conversation, which is now widely circulating online, the two supervisors can be heard making lewd remarks about former Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger.

While some media outlets have released the identities of the Sheriff's employees, WMAR-2 News has decided not to pending more confirmed details.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams told us in an email that he became aware of the situation late Monday evening.

While declining further comment, Adams said he "formally requested this matter to be investigated by an outside agency."

Hornberger has not yet responded to our request seeking a statement, nor has the current County Executive.

