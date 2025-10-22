Boil water advisory issued for Port Deposit water system

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — The Artesian Water Company announced a precautionary boil water advisory to residents in the Port Deposit area.

This advisory is due to a loss of positive pressure in a portion of the water system, officials say.

"It is recommended that customers boil all water used for cooking, teeth brushing, ice and drinking until further notice," officials said in a social media post.

Artesian advises customers to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Artesian Water Company, Cecil County Environmental Health Department, and the Maryland Department of the Environment are monitoring the water system and will lift or revise this advisory as necessary.

For more information, residents can call the Artesian Water Company at 1-800-332-5114.