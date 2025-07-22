Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionCecil County

Actions

14-year-old boy killed in stabbing after group attack on disabled man in Elkton

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

ELKTON, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Elkton on Friday night.

Sources tell WMAR that the teen was with a group of five or six other males, ranging in age, who allegedly ran toward a disabled man and began attacking him while he was walking on the sidewalk.

While being assaulted, the man, who is in his early 30s, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the teen in the neck.

Police say the group ran off following the stabbing, and the teen was dropped off at a local hospital in a private vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries later that night.

The motive for the assault on the disabled man is unknown at this time, according to the police, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Once the investigation concludes, the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office will review the case and determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR