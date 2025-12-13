Woman, several pets dead after house fire in Taneytown

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a fire in Taneytown Friday evening.

The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded to 3404 Francis Scott Key Highway for an initial report of a carbon monoxide–related incident.

When they arrived, they discovered a fire self-extinguished inside the home.

Officials say the homeowner, later identified as 84-year-old Jeanie Shifflett, was found dead in the first-floor bedroom. A dog, cat and several birds were also found dead in the home.

Shifflett was taken to the Office of the Chief of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The cause of death is under investigation, but preliminary investigation says smoke inhalation was the primary factor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals are focusing on accidental causes.

Officials say the last reported contact with Shifflett was two days before the discovery.