Two officers injured after driver rams police car while trying to flee traffic stop in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — An attempt at a traffic stop escalated quickly in Carroll County early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:02 a.m., deputies saw a gray Nissan sedan driving at a high speed on Route 27 and Route 482, prompting them to initiate a traffic stop.

After being located by Westminster City Police, officers tried to approach the car when the driver decided to ram two Westminster City Police vehicles and one Carroll County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Two Westminster City Police officers were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

After the crash, a man and three passengers, one of which was a juvenile, got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, with two others being apprehended moments later.

Authorities identified the driver as 19-year-old Braylon Roberts, a Pennsylvania native.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being taken to Carroll County Central Booking where he was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, and multiple traffic violations.

Authorities added that the juvenile was also taken into custody, but they were later released after consulting with the Department of Juvenile Services.

The case remains under investigation.