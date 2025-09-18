Two children airlifted to shock trauma after three-vehicle crash on Route 32

A 10-year-old and a seven-year-old are in shock trauma after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday.

According to Maryland State Police, around 5:05pm, a Hyundai Accent, which the two children were in, going south on MD Route 32, failed to yield to northbound traffic and was hit by a Toyota Prius.

The Prius then crashed into a Chevy Malibu.

The 10-year-old and seven-year-old were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of their injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Both lanes on Maryland Route 32 are currently closed. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are assisting with the road closure.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.