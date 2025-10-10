Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionCarroll County

Actions

Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo, husband charged with fraudulent reporting

Wendy Osefo
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Wendy Osefo attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Wendy Osefo
Posted
and last updated

FINKSBURG, Md. — Wendy Osefo, of Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband, Edward Osefo, were arrested on Thursday on charges of fraudulently reporting a burglary and theft.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in a release on Friday, said they were called to the Osefos' home in April 2024 for a report of a burglary and theft.

They allegedly told police that they'd returned home after a vacation to find $200,000 worth of jewelry, shoes, clothes, and luxury items had been stolen.

An investigation by detectives found that more than $20,000 of the reportedly stolen items had been returned to the stores where they were purchased.

They also found photos of some of the reported stolen jewelry being worn by the homeowner after the burglary.

Wendy Osefo faces 15 counts of fraud, some felonies, some misdemeanors, and also a charge of false statement to an officer.

Edward Osefo faces 17 counts of fraud and one count of false statement to an officer.

They have both been released after posting bond.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR