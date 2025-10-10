Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo, husband charged with fraudulent reporting

FINKSBURG, Md. — Wendy Osefo, of Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband, Edward Osefo, were arrested on Thursday on charges of fraudulently reporting a burglary and theft.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in a release on Friday, said they were called to the Osefos' home in April 2024 for a report of a burglary and theft.

They allegedly told police that they'd returned home after a vacation to find $200,000 worth of jewelry, shoes, clothes, and luxury items had been stolen.

An investigation by detectives found that more than $20,000 of the reportedly stolen items had been returned to the stores where they were purchased.

They also found photos of some of the reported stolen jewelry being worn by the homeowner after the burglary.

Wendy Osefo faces 15 counts of fraud, some felonies, some misdemeanors, and also a charge of false statement to an officer.

Edward Osefo faces 17 counts of fraud and one count of false statement to an officer.

They have both been released after posting bond.