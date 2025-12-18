New microbrewery & gym coming to Westminster's 140 Village Shopping Center

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A well known shopping center in Westminster is getting some reinforcements.

Sitting at the busy intersection of Baltimore Boulevard and Route 97, The 140 Village Shopping Center already offers dining options like Five Guys, Subway, Dunkin, Mission BBQ, Genova’s, Liberatore’s, and Blue Point Crab House.

Now add Brewery Fire to the list.

The locally owned microbrewery based out of Taneytown chose the shopping center for its second restaurant and taphouse.

After choosing something tasty from their unique menu, you can head over to Crunch Fitness to burn off the calories.

The national gym chain is moving into the space formerly occupied by Big Lots.

New members are already being accepted ahead of the anticipated January 2026 grand opening.