Montgomery County Police Sergeant charged with possession of child porn

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County Police Sergeant has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Mark Burhoe, a 16-year veteran of the department, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Burhoe was suspended without pay.

Charging documents say a cybertip was reported to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office from Synchronoss, the cloud-based storage provider for content stored on the Verizon Cloud.

The tip reported that a user of their platform was in possession of child pornography.

Five files were reported in this tip.

The ages of the children in the videos varied. In one clip the children were between the ages of 6-10, while in another they were 10-12 years old.

After the investigation, officers determined the number associated with the account belonged to Burhoe. A search warrant was issued for the account for the period of time covering August 16, 2024 to February 16, 2025.

Charging documents say they found child pornography files along with two additional ones that weren't included in the initial tip.

Pictures of a Montgomery County Police Department marked vehicle were also present on the account. This led investigating officers to call the department to confirm he was a member.

On July 10, Burhoe was arrested in the Montgomery County Police Department headquarters building.

As he was waiting, he made statements about losing his job as a police officer.

"These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department. Maintaining public trust remains a priority, and the department is committed to transparency and professionalism throughout this process," the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.