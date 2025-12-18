Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsRegionCarroll County

Actions

McDonogh School and McDaniel College partner to fund faculty graduate degrees

Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 2.18.45 PM.png
McDaniel College
Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 2.18.45 PM.png
Posted

WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDonogh School and McDaniel College have announced a partnership that will provide full tuition coverage at McDaniel for McDonogh faculty pursuing their first graduate degree.

The partnership will start in January 2026.

"At McDonogh, we believe deeply in the transformative power of education," said Head of School Dave Farace. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to lifelong learning for our students and faculty alike. By removing financial barriers to graduate education, everyone benefits: our faculty, our students, and our community."

The partnership will make graduate education more accessible for faculty early in their careers.

Currently, 67% of faculty hold advanced degrees.

While McDaniel has similar partnerships with other schools in both Maryland and Pennsylvania, this is the only agreement with a school that covers all tuition and fees for their employees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR