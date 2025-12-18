McDonogh School and McDaniel College partner to fund faculty graduate degrees

WESTMINSTER, Md. — McDonogh School and McDaniel College have announced a partnership that will provide full tuition coverage at McDaniel for McDonogh faculty pursuing their first graduate degree.

The partnership will start in January 2026.

"At McDonogh, we believe deeply in the transformative power of education," said Head of School Dave Farace. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to lifelong learning for our students and faculty alike. By removing financial barriers to graduate education, everyone benefits: our faculty, our students, and our community."

The partnership will make graduate education more accessible for faculty early in their careers.

Currently, 67% of faculty hold advanced degrees.

While McDaniel has similar partnerships with other schools in both Maryland and Pennsylvania, this is the only agreement with a school that covers all tuition and fees for their employees.