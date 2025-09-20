Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionCarroll County

Actions

Man dies after car strikes telephone pole, home in Carroll County

Maryland State Police
WMAR
Maryland State Police<br/>
Maryland State Police
Posted

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an overnight single-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Maryland Route 97 at Mayberry Road around 1:40 a.m. for the crash.

Investigators say a Honda CRV was driving north on Maryland 97 when it left the roadway and overturned, striking a fence, a telephone pole and a house.

John Louis Petri, Jr. 28, died as a result of the crash.

No other injuries were reported, per police.

All lanes are closed at this time as the investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR