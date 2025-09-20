Man dies after car strikes telephone pole, home in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an overnight single-vehicle crash in Carroll County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to the area of Maryland Route 97 at Mayberry Road around 1:40 a.m. for the crash.

Investigators say a Honda CRV was driving north on Maryland 97 when it left the roadway and overturned, striking a fence, a telephone pole and a house.

John Louis Petri, Jr. 28, died as a result of the crash.

No other injuries were reported, per police.

All lanes are closed at this time as the investigation into the crash continues.