High School football player dies weeks after Westminster car wreck

Two teens died in the crash
Seven Rupp
Seven Rupp (far right) with his dad Luke (Left) and sister Ava (middle)
WESTMINSTER, Md. — A sad update to an already tragic story out of Carroll County.

Back on December 2 a Ford pickup truck flipped on its roof into Little Pipe Creek, off Jasontown Road, in Westminster.

A 16-year-old was behind the wheel at the time, with four other teenage passengers.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says the driver "failed to negotiate a left-hand turn," causing the truck to go off the roadway.

As result the front seat passenger, an unidentified 16-year-old Westminster boy, died at the hospital.

Days later a second passenger died.

According to a GoFundMe page, 16-year-old Seven Rupp, underwent multiple brain surgeries, before succumbing to his injuries.

Rupp played football for Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. His head coach, David Cunningham, was a prior WMAR-2 News Everyday Hero winner.

The other three passengers are expected to survive.

"Charges, if appropriate, will be determined at a later time based on the Crash Reconstruction Unit’s findings and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.

