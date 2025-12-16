High School football player dies weeks after Westminster car wreck

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A sad update to an already tragic story out of Carroll County.

Back on December 2 a Ford pickup truck flipped on its roof into Little Pipe Creek, off Jasontown Road, in Westminster.

A 16-year-old was behind the wheel at the time, with four other teenage passengers.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says the driver "failed to negotiate a left-hand turn," causing the truck to go off the roadway.

As result the front seat passenger, an unidentified 16-year-old Westminster boy, died at the hospital.

Days later a second passenger died.

According to a GoFundMe page, 16-year-old Seven Rupp, underwent multiple brain surgeries, before succumbing to his injuries.

Rupp played football for Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. His head coach, David Cunningham, was a prior WMAR-2 News Everyday Hero winner.

The other three passengers are expected to survive.

"Charges, if appropriate, will be determined at a later time based on the Crash Reconstruction Unit’s findings and consultation with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office," the Sheriff's Office said in a release.