Green Turtle in Westminster abruptly shut its doors

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Green Turtle in Westminster has abruptly shut its doors.

WMAR-2 News captured photos of a for lease sign posted on the front window.

With the sudden closure it appears at least one previously scheduled event at the Turtle was moved to another local restaurant, as indicated by a second sign on the window.

The Green Turtle's official website no longer lists Market Street in Westminster as one of its many locations.

Google Maps also lists it as permanently closed.

We're reaching out to Green Turtle for comment, and will let you know if we hear back.