Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionCarroll County

Actions

Green Turtle in Westminster abruptly shut its doors

Green Turtle
WMAR
Green Turtle Westminster closes
Green Turtle
Posted

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Green Turtle in Westminster has abruptly shut its doors.

WMAR-2 News captured photos of a for lease sign posted on the front window.

With the sudden closure it appears at least one previously scheduled event at the Turtle was moved to another local restaurant, as indicated by a second sign on the window.

The Green Turtle's official website no longer lists Market Street in Westminster as one of its many locations.

Google Maps also lists it as permanently closed.

Green Turtle

We're reaching out to Green Turtle for comment, and will let you know if we hear back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR