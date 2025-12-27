Four people hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Authorities are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Carroll County.

A spokesperson with the Maryland State Police told WMAR-2 News that the incident occurred in the area of MD-140 at Englar Road.

The amount of vehicles involved in the crash was not disclosed, but four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police say icy conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Westbound MD-140 at Englar Road is currently closed.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*